Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

The latest rumoured and confirmed celebrity contestants will appear here...

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce (Getty)

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly in discussions with the BBC to appear on Strictly.

“He met TV executives this week in a hotel bar,” a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

The source added: “They were talking to him about the Christmas special but emphasised that they want him on a whole series, rather than just a one-off.”

If Allardyce does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of former footie stars John Barnes and Robbie Savage.

Radzi Chinyanganya

Radzi Chinyanganya. Blue Peter (BBC)

Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya is “in advanced talks” to join Strictly 2019, according to a report in The Sun.

Given that he recently announced he was quitting the kids’ show, Chinyanganya would have plenty of time to practice his moves for the dance floor.

“Bosses are really keen to get Radzi on board,” an insider told The Sun. “He’s really well loved within the BBC and has a lot of potential.

“He’s being viewed as a bit of a rising star, much like Stacey Dooley last year – who was hugely successful on the show.

“Radzi already has a lot of younger fans and is likely to get all their parents’ votes, but he’s bound to win over the public because he is just so likeable.”

Keith Duffy

Keith Duffy (Getty)

Boyzone singer Keith Duffy might be donning his dancing shoes for Strictly.

According to a source quoted in The Mirror, Duffy – who has recently been touring with Boyzone – is “on the list” of the names “in the mix for this year’s show” as Strictly bosses reckon he “could be a ratings hit”.

Natasha Hamilton

Natasha Hamilton (Getty)

Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton has also been tipped to be taking to the dance floor this year, with the same source who gave Keith Duffy’s name also throwing Hamilton’s in the mix.

If the rumours are true, the forthcoming series of Strictly is set to be a big dose of 90s pop nostalgia.

