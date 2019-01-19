Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Chris Evans

A whole nine months before the show is due back on air, Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has “said yes” to Strictly 2019.

“I have said yes,” he told The One Show on BBC1. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now,” he said.

Evans hasn’t yet signed a contract, however, and joked that he had agreed to Strictly “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”.

When The One Show host Alex Jones offered to go with her, Evans said: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I’ll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans, who admitted that rhythm is “not really” his natural forte, revealed he had discussed taking part in Strictly with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace.

“We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t,” he said.

Huw Edwards

Edwards revealed that Strictly bosses have asked him to join the 2019 series, and admitted he’s strongly considering it.

He told Radio 2’s Steve Wright: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the [Strictly] terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was then asked whether I would consider Strictly.

“And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval.”

He did add, though, that the costumes “really scare” him and said: “I think I’ve just got to ponder it over the summer… just gauge public opinion.”

If Edwards does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow BBC presenters including Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Kate Silverton and Gabby Logan.

Alan Carr

Comedian Alan Carr revealed to RadioTimes.com that after he read out the show’s T&Cs in the 2018 final, he did have discussions backstage about doing Strictly – but it probably won’t be in 2019.

“After I did the terms and conditions on the final this woman basically threw a net over me and held me hostage until I said id do it!” he said.

“I would love to do the show at some point but I’ve got lots coming up in 2019 including a few TV things and a stand-up tour, so it’s going to be very busy.

“I would love to do it at some point and it’s on my bucket list, but sorry – not next year.”

Louis Theroux

Documentary legend Louis Theroux got a lot of love on Twitter when he joked he might be donning his dancing shoes in 2019.

As he congratulated fellow filmmaker Stacey Dooley on her win, he wrote: “Congrats, @ StaceyDooley ! Me next! (JK)”

The official Strictly Twitter account responded straight away with a phone emoji.

But it appears that Theroux was just messing… or was he?

Vogue Williams

Irish model and DJ Vogue Williams is reportedly being eyed up by the production team of the Strictly Come Dancing to join the 2019 series.

The 33-year-old would be no stranger to the dancefloor, having previously competed in the Australian version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, in 2012.

However, insiders believe Williams, who married Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews last year, is perfect for the show, with pal Stefania Aleksander now a booker on Strictly.

The Sun reported Aleksander previously landed Williams her spot on 2017’s The Jump, where she met Matthews.

An insider told the paper, “Vogue has all the credentials to be on Strictly and is mates with someone in the casting department.

“It looks as though 2019 will be her time.”

A spokesperson for Vogue has been contacted for comment.

Deborah James

Deborah James (right) is one of the presenters of the BBC Radio 5 show about living with cancer: You, Me and the Big C. She has been raising awareness about bowel cancer and its symptoms ever since she was diagnosed with the disease, and now James has launched a campaign to get herself on Strictly 2019.

James is known as “Bowel Babe” to her followers online, and the campaign to get a place on Strictly is being circulated with the hashtag #bowelbabeforstrictly, which James is encouraging fans to share.

Advertisement

This page will be updated again soon…