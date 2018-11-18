When is The X Factor 2018 on TV? Everything we know about series 15

The X Factor is back – now in its 15th series – with a new panel of judges, a familiar face hosting and one or two new twists aiming to spice things up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the biggest singing show on British TV…

When is The X Factor 2018 on TV?

This Saturday (November 17th), The X Factor airs at 8.10pm on ITV. The results show is on Sunday at 8pm, ITV.

What is the theme of tonight’s show?

This week, acts will tackle a classic X Factor theme: Big Band night.

Who is performing on Sunday’s show?

This week there will be guest performances from Tom Walker and Cheryl, who will perform new song Love Made Me Do It.

Who are The X Factor judges?

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger have been axed, and the new-look line up for 2018 includes Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.

Nile Rodgers is set to appear as a guest judge while Williams honours commitments to his South America tour.

Former judge Sharon Osbourne was due to return to The X Factor for the live shows, but she’s since announced she won’t be appearing. “I really don’t think I’m needed,” she said.

You can read the full judges announcement here – and discover just who the flip Ayda Field is here.

Why is Ayda Field a judge on The X Factor?

With limited (read: no) singing experience, Robbie Williams’ wife has been the surprise X Factor signing of 2018. However, at a press conference revealing the line-up, she defended her place on the panel and explained what she’s going to bring to the show.

What are the judges’ categories?

The categories the judges were handed are…

Simon Cowell – Girls

Robbie Williams – Groups

Louis Tomlinson – Boys

Ayda Field – Overs

When is The X Factor 2018 final?

Back in the day, it was tradition for X Factor to finish the week before Christmas. This meant that the winner would release their single, everyone would buy it and they’d pretty much be guaranteed the festive Number 1 spot in the charts.

Now? Not so much. Last year, the show had its earliest ever finish with the live final falling on Sunday 3rd December and we now know that this year’s final will kick off even earlier, on Saturday 1st December.

Where is The X Factor filmed? And how can I get tickets?

The X Factor auditions have already been filmed, with the closed room done away with and the arena auditions brought back for 2018. The Six Chair Challenge meanwhile was filmed in early August.

Tickets for The X Factor live shows are available now. In order to get your hands on them, head to ApplauseStore.com.

Who’s presenting The X Factor?

Host Dermot O’Leary is again returning to the ITV show. The longstanding presenter was dropped in 2015 in favour of Olly Murs and Caroline Flack, but was swiftly reinstated the following year and – thank goodness – has been helming the show ever since.

Is The Xtra Factor back on ITV2?

No. The ITV2 spin-off used to be a mainstay, but it has actually been axed. There’s been no word that it’s coming back. RIP.

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Molly Scott – ELIMINATED WEEK 3

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams/Nile Rodgers

LMA Choir – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Misunderstood – ELIMINATED WEEK 4

United Vibe – ELIMINATED WEEK 3

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Armstrong Martins – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Janice Robinson – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Olatunji Yearwood – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Giovanni Spano – ELIMINATED WEEK 4