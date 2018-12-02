So, who will come out on top? And what guest stars will perform? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The X Factor 2018 Live Final on TV?

The X Factor final weekend airs from 7.30pm Saturday December 1st and from 7.30pm Sunday December 2nd on ITV.

Which acts are in the final?

Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee and Anthony Russell are competing for the X Factor crown.

While boys Dalton and Anthony are mentored by former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, Scarlett Lee is the sole remaining member of Simon Cowell’s Girls.

Neither Robbie Williams (who mentored the groups) or wife Ayda Field (The Overs) have any acts left to back this weekend.

How will the X Factor final work?

All three of the X Factor finalists will perform during the two-hour Saturday night live show but none of them will be voted off. Instead, all the public votes will be pooled into Sunday night's results show when the trio will each get the chance to perform their winner's single which this year will be a collaboration with a famous singer...

Each year, The X Factor calls upon the expertise of some singing superstars to perform with the finalists. We're no longer in the heady days of Beyoncé (who duetted with Alexandra Burke in the 2008 final); instead this year's competition will see Emeli Sandé join Dalton Harris on stage singing Beneath Your Beautiful, Tom Walker collaborate with Anthony Russell on Leave the Light On, and Scarlett Lee sing Angels with judge Robbie Williams. Read more about the duets here.

In addition, the three finalists will then get a chance to perform their winner's single on Sunday with an established singer – a version that the eventual victor will release as a single. Leona Lewis will partner Scarlett Lee for a rendition of One More Sleep, James Arthur will sing with Dalton Harris on Power of Love, and the Kaiser Chiefs will perform I Predict a Riot alongside Anthony Russell.

Where is The X Factor 2018 Live Final filmed?

Although previous live shows this series were aired from LH2 Studios in London, the final is being broadcast from SSE Arena, Wembley, London HA9.

What are the contestants singing?

In addition to the celebrity duets, each contestant will perform one final solo track on Saturday night. Anthony Russell is planning his version of Let It Be by The Beatles, Dalton Harris will sing A Song For You by Donna Hathaway, and Scarlett Lee is prepping Your Song by Elton John.

For the duets on Saturday, Robbie Williams will be singing his classic hit Angels with Scarlett, while Dalton will perform Beneath Your Beautiful with Emeli Sandé and Anthony Russell will partner with Tom Walker for a rendition of Leave a Light On.

What guest stars will be performing?

Expect many famous faces to perform on the show this weekend…

Former X Factor winner James Arthur with Anne Marie (expect them to perform current single Rewrite The Stars, a version of the The Greatest Showman song)

with (expect them to perform current single Rewrite The Stars, a version of the The Greatest Showman song) Ellie Goulding

George Ezra

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

and Take That

We don’t know yet in what capacity the stars will be singing or whether they’ll be dueting with any of the finalists.

Who are the judges?

Yes, Robbie Williams is set to sit on the panel once again this weekend. Although the head judge missed several weeks of the competition due to his South American tour, he’s once again joining Simon Cowell, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson on the panel.

There’s no word yet whether Williams will perform with Take That (including former judge Gary Barlow) on stage, though.