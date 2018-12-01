Dalton Harris is favourite to claim the X Factor crown, with neither he nor fellow contestant Anthony Russell landing in the bottom two for the duration of the competition. Scarlett Lee, meanwhile, was saved by the judges during last weekend's sing off against Acacia and Aaliyah.

Each of the finalists are expected to duet with celebrity guests, with Dalton paired up with Emeli Sandé, Anthony with Tom Walker and Scarlett singing with X Factor judge Robbie Williams.

In addition, the contestants will all perform their winners' single with a featured artist on Sunday night – previous X Factor winners Leona Lewis and James Arthur are involved, with Lewis duetting with Scarlett, while Arthur pairs Dalton. Former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson will sing with Anthony.

More like this

But whatever happens, only one finalist will get a chance to release their single in a bid to claim the Christmas number one spot.

Advertisement

X Factor's live final airs on ITV on Saturday from 7:30pm to 9:30pm and Sunday from 7pm to 9pm