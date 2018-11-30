And only three acts are left in the competition: Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee.

Mentored by One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, Anthony and Dalton sailed into the last weekend of the competition, not once appearing in a sing-off. However, after finding herself in the bottom two in last Sunday’s show, Scarlett needed the help of the judging panel to see her into the final.

But this weekend's decision isn't made by Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie – it’s down to fans alone to choose a worthy winner.

So, who do YOU think deserves that X Factor 2018 crown? Cast your vote for the act you think should take the title...

The X Factor is on 7.30pm Saturday and Sunday, ITV