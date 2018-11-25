Judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field opted to send the schoolgirls home, with only Robbie Williams, who mentored the pair, voting to eliminate Scarlett.

The group's elimination means that Scarlett, Dalton Harris and Anthony Russell will advance to the final.

On Saturday night’s semi-final, Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley were eliminated from the competition after finishing bottom of the public vote.

The 'Mamma Mia!' themed night left X Factor fans frustrated after they had to watch an hour of acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.

The X Factor continues 7.30pm Saturday, ITV