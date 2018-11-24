However, fans couldn’t help feeling a little frustrated after watching an hour of the acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.

And although viewers saw all contestants perform a short Mamma Mia! medley, many thought it wasn’t worth the hype.

Especially when Acacia and Aaliyah rapped Money, Money, Money...

Fortunately, fans will hear marginally more ABBA music on Sunday night, with the cast of Mamma Mia! set to perform songs from the hit film.