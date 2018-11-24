But who's gone so far? Here’s the full list of singers who have been eliminated from this year’s X Factor...

25 November

24 November

17/18 November

With the semi-finals looming – and Robbie Williams still absent – it was Simon Cowell's Girls category which suffered the two casualties of the evening, with Bella Penfold the first to be voted out of the competition, before Shan Ako lost a sing-off to Acacia and Aaliyah.

"I've had the most incredible journey and it wouldn't be the same without any of [the other contestants] and there's one person in the room I want to thank more than anyone and that's Simon Cowell," she told host Dermot O'Leary. "He's changed my life."

Meanwhile, Shan's elimination prompted Cowell to "change the rules" and add his two axed acts to the live tour.

The public vote means Cowell and Robbie and Ayda Williams each have one act left in the competition, with Louis Tomlinson still representing frontrunner Dalton Harris, Anthony Russell and Brendan Murray.

10/11 November

With Robbie Williams away, guest judge Nile Rodgers was forced to bid goodbye to group Misunderstood after they were announced as the act with the fewest votes on the night.

"Honestly I’m totally blown away, I didn’t expect that at all,” Nile told host Dermot O'Leary as he joined Misunderstood on stage after the result was announced.

Giovanni 'Gio' Spano also left the ITV show during Movie Week after the judges chose to send him home following a sing-off against group Acacia and Aaliyah.

The result meant that all of Simon Cowell's remaining Girls and Louis Tomlinson's Boys made it safely through Movie Week.

3/4 November

Although never in the bottom three before, group United Vibe came bottom of the public vote and were immediately eliminated from the contest.

Plus, Molly Scott was sent home after a passionate sing-off with duo Acacia and Aaliyah.

27/28 October

Finishing in the bottom three in week one, Janice Robinson found herself bottom of the public vote too and was immediately eliminated from the contest.

As the acts with the next lowest number of votes, LMA Choir and Brendan Murray then had to compete in a sing-off. While judges Robbie Williams and Cowell opted to save LMA Choir, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field voted to keep Murray.

The split sent the show into deadlock, which saw LMA Choir sent home after host Dermot O'Leary revealed that the group had received the lowest number of votes from the public.

20/21 October

Trinidad singer Olatunji Yearwood was the first to be eliminated from this year’s competition, finishing bottom of the public vote with his original song Jiggle It.

The sing-off saw Armstrong Martins and Janice Robinson going head-to-head, with three of the four judges opting to save Robinson. Only Louis Tomlinson voted to keep Martins.