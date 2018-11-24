While Murray failed to impress viewers with his cover of Snow Patrol’s Run, Tetley failed to gain enough votes with a version of This Is My Life, originally by Shirley Bassey.

One more act – either Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee or Anthony Russell – will be eliminated from the contest on Sunday night.

X Factor fans who felt there was a lack of ABBA songs during Saturday's Mamma Mia! night – although the evening saw contestants perform a medley of songs by the Swedish Supergroup, the first hour of the show saw acts perform non-ABBA tunes, from Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer to Snow Patrol's Run.

The X Factor continues 9pm Saturday, ITV