Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley are eliminated from X Factor 2018
The two singers were voted off in the semi-final of the ITV competition
Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley have become the latest acts to be eliminated from The X Factor 2018 live shows.
The Irish singer and the last performer in the Overs category came bottom of the vote in Saturday’s semi-final.
While Murray failed to impress viewers with his cover of Snow Patrol’s Run, Tetley failed to gain enough votes with a version of This Is My Life, originally by Shirley Bassey.
- Who’s out of The X Factor 2018? The full list of eliminated contestants
- X Factor past winners: where are they now?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
One more act – either Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee or Anthony Russell – will be eliminated from the contest on Sunday night.
X Factor fans who felt there was a lack of ABBA songs during Saturday's Mamma Mia! night – although the evening saw contestants perform a medley of songs by the Swedish Supergroup, the first hour of the show saw acts perform non-ABBA tunes, from Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer to Snow Patrol's Run.
The X Factor continues 9pm Saturday, ITV