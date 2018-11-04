Molly Scott departed the competition after an emotional sing-off with duo Acacia and Aaliyah.

Three of the judges – including Robbie Williams stand-in Nile Rodgers – opted to send home Scott, with only Simon Cowell voting to save the singer.

Viewers were only allowed to vote for their favourite acts during Sunday’s episode after Saturday’s vote was cancelled following an audio technical error that ruined two acts’ performances.

Singers Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley were left sounding “like Daleks” after a robotic sound interference.

Plus, the pair were unable to repeat their performances on the night and host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t even able to acknowledge the technical issue as the show had been filmed hours earlier – it was the first X Factor ‘live’ episode to be pre-recorded in the show’s 15-year history.

This change was to accommodate Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.

Rather than allow Russell and Tetley to sing live on Sunday night, the show opted to repeat all 12 performances during Sunday’s episode.

The X Factor continues 8.30pm Saturday, ITV