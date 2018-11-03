“Sort the sound out!”: X Factor viewers angry after "Dalek" audio problem plagues show
An extended technical error left performers sounding like Doctor Who villains
X Factor viewers have been left covering their ears tonight after a technical fault severely scrambled the show’s audio.
Although the first hour of the show aired without technical issues, the ITV contest returned from an advert break with a robotic-like audio quality.
With the live show being pre-recorded (for the first time in the show’s 15-year history), host Dermot O’Leary couldn’t acknowledge the poor sound quality to viewers. Instead, ITV could only post small message on screen: “We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound”.
And although many viewers at home were left angry with the error…
Others soon laughed as they noticed the fault made everyone on screen sound like a Dalek…
Fortunately, the sound issues were sorted when the show next returned from an advert break some 10 minutes later...
But some couldn’t help incredibly sorry for singers Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell, whose performances were ruined by the problem. And since the show wasn’t live, the pair were unable to perform again on the night.
Just how will the error affect the vote? Will more twists (and maybe Daleks) be in store tomorrow? Watch this space for any news.