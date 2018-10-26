Yearwood, who was in Ayda Field's Overs category, failed to gain enough votes in the competition after his performance of original song Jiggle It on Saturday's This Is Me night.

Martins lost his emotional sing-off after three judges – Simon Cowell, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams – voted to send home the 23-year-old youth worker. Only Louis Tomlinson, who mentored Martins in the Boys category, opted to eliminate Robinson.

After host Dermot O'Leary asked what went wrong with his performance, a shocked Martins answered simply: "The people always want what they want."

The X Factor continues 8:35pm Saturday, ITV