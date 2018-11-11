With guest judge Nile Rodgers taking over from Robbie Williams while he was away on tour, the remaining acts had a new judging line-up to impress.

Unfortunately, Nile immediately saw one of the acts under his temporary charge leave the show, with Misunderstood announced as the act with the fewest votes on the night.

“They’re amazing. Honestly I’m totally blown away, I didn’t expect that at all,” Nile told host Dermot O'Leary as he joined Misunderstood on stage.

More like this

Ayda Field added that it would be "a very awkward Skype chat" with Robbie after the show.

The night almost got even worse for Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams however after the only remaining group, Acacia and Aaliyah, found themselves in the sing-off against Overs act Gio Spano.

However, despite a rousing rendition of Let Me Entertain You, the judges eventually chose to send Gio home.

Nile Rodgers chose to save his group Acacia and Aaliyah. Ayda Field meanwhile said she wanted to send home Acacia and Aaliyah after praising Gio’s performance of her husband Robbie's track.

However, Louis Tomlinson announced he wanted to send Gio home, and after Simon Cowell's decision to also say goodbye to Gio, it was curtains for the rock act.

The result meant that all of Simon Cowell's Girls and Louis Tomlinson's Boys made it safely through Movie Week.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues next Saturday 17th November on ITV