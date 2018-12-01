All the acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs
All the acts Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams took through to the show's final stage
Published: Saturday, 1 December 2018 at 6:30 pm
Eight acts will leave the Judges’ Houses with only tears and a comforting hug from presenter Dermot O'Leary, but the remaining 16 will progress to the final stage of The X Factor: the live shows.
Advertisement
The judges – Simon Cowell (who mentors The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys), Ayda Field (The Overs) and Robbie Williams (The Groups) – will take through four acts each, all of whom will be competing to become the show’s 2018 champion.
- The X Factor: everything you need to know
- How do I get tickets for The X Factor live shows 2018?
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
Here is a full list of the 16 confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2018...
Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell
Scarlett Lee
Bella Penfold – ELIMINATED WEEK 5
Molly Scott– ELIMINATED WEEK 3
Shan – ELIMINATED WEEK 5
The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams/Nile Rodgers
LMA Choir – ELIMINATED WEEK 2
Misunderstood – ELIMINATED WEEK 4
United Vibe – ELIMINATED WEEK 3
Acacia and Aaliyah– ELIMINATED WEEK 6
The Boys - mentored by Louis Tomlinson
Brendan Murray – ELIMINATED WEEK 6
Armstrong Martins - ELIMINATED WEEK 1
Dalton Andre Harris
Advertisement
Anthony Russell
The Overs - mentored by Ayda Field
Danny Tetley – ELIMINATED WEEK 6
Janice Robinson – ELIMINATED WEEK 2
Olatunji Yearwood – ELIMINATED WEEK 1
Giovanni Spano – ELIMINATED WEEK 4
Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement