Molly’s X Factor journey began with one of the best auditions of the 2018 series, with the singer blowing away the judges with a powerful cover of James Brown classic It's a Man's Man's Man's World.

After the performance, judge Louis Tomlinson commented: "Molly, I'm not going to lie, I'm a little bit lost for words. That vocal you just delivered, it was like watching a little Christina Aguilera. It was unbelievable. Honestly, shocking, amazing, fantastic, well done."

Simon Cowell added: "You have amazing humility for someone who has so much talent. This was a great first audition for you. I think there's even bigger places for you to go right now."

Molly was then through into the Six Chair Challenge round where she won a seat with a stripped-back cover of Say Something by A Great Big World.

The singer continued to impress at Judges’ Houses, delivering a confident performance of Singing Fake Love by BTS at Simon’s Malibu mansion in front of a garden full of industry heavyweights.

Just how far can Molly go?

Molly Scott: Key Facts

Age: 16

From: Easington, County Durham

Twitter: @mollyscottXF

Advertisement

Instagram: @mollyscottofficial