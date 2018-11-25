On the odd chance you don’t remember his time on the show 17 years ago, here’s what happened: Danny ­– who was born with a cleft palate ­– initially impressed the judges with his rendition of Anastacia's I'm Outta Love, a performance which even included a somersault.

Sadly, 2001 being a lifetime away (or over half a lifetime away for 26-year-old judge Louis Tomlinson) there isn’t a video of Danny's first audition available. But we can see him back in action the following year when he auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals (the show that gave us Girls Aloud and former X Factor judge Cheryl).

However, this tryout was less successful than his Pop Idol audition, with judge Geri Halliwell saying he had plenty of talent, but that he “wasn’t right for a pop band”. Read into that what you will.

Despite being rejected from the two talent shows, Danny became a professional singer and teacher, even going on to cameo in ITV comedy Benidorm in 2017.

His X Factor 2018 journey began by winning over Simon and new judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson with a cover of Jennifer Hudson’s And I’m Telling You.

Danny Tetley: quick facts

Age: 37

From: Bradford

Twitter: @DannyTetleystar

