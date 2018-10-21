Taking to the stage this Saturday (September 15), the 23-year-old youth worker impressed judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field with his heartfelt cover of Breaking Free from the Disney soundtrack.

However, it turns out this wasn't Martins’ first time performing on TV. The singer appeared as a contestant on The Voice Nigeria, where he reached the live shows under mentor and Nigerian star Timi Dakolo.

Outside his TV appearances, Martins has also performed in music videos for religious group SPAC Nation church.

And he’s also chilled out with 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland, which Martins described as “the greatest day of my life”.

Armstrong Martins: Key Facts

Age: 23

Twitter: @RealArmstrongUK

Instagram: realarmstronguk_