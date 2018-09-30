Week 3

Richard Ryan

First audition song: I Believe in a Thing Called Love (The Darkness)

Although appearing perhaps too timid at first, the gran-loving 25-year-old and on-call firefighter blew away the judges in his first audition with his cover of the rock classic. Well, except Simon, who gave the performance the thumbs down. But despite this, Richard passed the audition round with three yeses.

Giovanni Spano

First Audition songs: Gimme Some Lovin' (The Spencer Davis Group) and Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls).

The 33-year-old West End performer’s first choice didn’t leave the judges wanting more in his first audition, but luckily Simon gave Giovanni a second chance and the singer left with three yeses.

First audition song: Breaking free (High School Musical soundtrack)

For his first performance in front of the judges, the 23-year-old youth worker opted for a special acoustic version of High School Musical classic Breaking free. And the panel was more than impressed, with Louis saying, "There was real honesty and vulnerability when you sang. When you were on the money it was absolutely amazing.” With that Armstrong picked up four yeses.

First audition song: This is Me (Keala Settle)

Veterans of the BBC’s Pitch Battle, the Liverpool choir won over the audiences and judges in their first audition with a cover of The Greatest Showman hit This Is Me. All judges voted to send them into the next round.

Georgia Burgess

First audition song: Who's Loving You (The Jackson 5)

In her first audition, the 20-year-old temporary recruitment worker earned a standing ovation and some very high praise from Louis: “Out of everybody that we've seen, I'm gunna say it, that was my favourite. Great, great vocals!"

First audition song: The Prayer (Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli)

In probably the most surprising X Factor auditions of this year, the 27-year-old from The Philippines impressed judges with two voices after singing both parts of classic Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli duet.

Ricky John

First audition song: Change is Gunna Come (Sam Cooke)

The 37-year-old carpenter from South West London was incredibly nervous before first taking to The X Factor stage. In fact, at one point it seemed like stage-fright was going to get the better of him. However, Ricky managed to finish his performance with the audience and all judges on their feet.

First audition song: Let it go (James Bay) and Skin (Rag'n'Bone Man)

Tom gave us the most awkward audition of the series after we learned he’d competed on The X Factor the same year as judge Louis Tomlinson. And things didn’t get easier when Simon stopped the singer halfway through his first song. Fortunately, Tom turned it around with his second performance, gaining the approval of three judges.

Bella Penfold

First audition song: Fell in Love with a Boy (Joss Stone)

Determined to show an "average joe can crack on and do what they wanna do", the 19-year-old hotel singer from Essex blew away judges with her Joss Stone cover – all four panel members sent her through to the next round.

Lanya Matthews

First audition song: And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Jennifer Hudson)

The 17-year-old student from Tottenham took on a huge Jennifer Hudson number – and didn’t disappoint. With Simon saying “That was more than a performance, that was a statement”, all judges sent Lanya into the next round.

Dee Lush

First audition song: All the way (original song)

The 32-year-old teacher has a very interesting way of keeping discipline in her class: she bribes pupils by promising to sing for them if they behave. Her first audition showed why this works, with all four judges giving her original song a yes.

Dalton Andre Harris

First audition song: Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (Elton John)

The 24-year-old Jamaican said he prepared seven years for his first audition and luckily this practice paid off: he was given four yeses for his rousing rendition of Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Nathan Grisdale

First audition song: Rise Up (Andra Day)

With his first audition, Nathan left the judges with plenty to worry about. While Robbie rated Nathan’s performance as “a 6”, Simon said "I think the last 20 seconds saved you”. Despite these concerns, he still picked up four yeses.

Shan

First audition song: Never be Enough (Loren Allred)

Another X Factor hopeful offering the judges a cover from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Shan left all judges awestruck. Simon in particular was taken aback, saying: "When I am asked 'how can you do these shows year after year'... it's for moments like this. I was genuinely blown away.”