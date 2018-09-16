Beginning with Dion's part of the song, the twist comes halfway through when Francisco switches to tenor Bocelli's verse – sung in a deep tenor voice.

"Wow! Well, that was a surprise!’ said judge Ayda Field. Whereas Simon Cowell joked that he had never "judged a duo who was one person."

It's not the first time that Francisco has wowed audiences with her version of The Prayer.

More like this

She has previously competed on both the Filipino and South Korean versions of I Can See Your Voice, a singing show where judges have to guess whether a contestant can sing or not based on their appearance.

Despite initially being sceptical, the judges and the audience were blown away by her performance.

Sadly, she was eliminated from both of those shows, with one judge saying she seemed more like an entertainer than a singer.

No doubt Francisco will be looking to prove that particular judge wrong on The X Factor, however.

Advertisement

X Factor continues every Saturday and Sunday on ITV