Giovanni also played patient and reality TV star Anthony Mundine in one episode of Holby City in 2013.

Unfortunately for Giovanni, his first X Factor audition didn’t get off to a great start after he delivered a flat cover of Gimme Some Lovin' by The Spencer Davis Group.

Judge Simon Cowell stopped him mid-performance, but luckily permitted Giovanni to perform a second song, Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls. This fared much better with the panel and the performer received three yeses, with only Louis Tomlinson giving the audition a thumbs down.

Three yeses were enough to see Giovanni through to the Six Chair Challenge where he won a seat after impressing Ayda Field with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

And finally, Giovanni earned his place on the live shows with a cover of Use Somebody by Kings of Leon at the Judges' Houses.

Giovanni Spano: Key Facts

Age: 33

From: London

Twitter: @GiovanniSpano5

Instagram: @giovannispanoofficial