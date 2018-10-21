He became a household name in his home country after winning its famous Soca Groovy Monarch competition in 2015 with his hit single Ola.

Since then, Olatunji released album Awakening, packed with songs that combine Soca and Afrobeats genres.

And his X Factor journey? His first audition started with a misfire with producers playing the wrong background music. However, Olatunji immediately won over the judges by pointing out the error with a tuneful “no!”.

When the correct music played, he treated judges to original song Bodyline, an energetic performance that won him four yeses.

While Simon Cowell said Olatunji was "exactly the kind of act I like finding”, a smiling Louis Tomlinson said the singer had really “grabbed it”.

Instead of performing another original song at the Six Chair Challenge, Olatunji won a seat with a cover of Lou Bega's Mambo Number 5.

At the Judges’ Houses, Olatunji continued to impress judge Ayda Field and won over guest mentors Adam Lambert and Leona Lewis with his colourful jacket and original song Ola.

Olatunji Yearwood: key facts

Age: 33

From: Trinidad

Twitter: @OlatunjiMusic

Instagram: @olatunjimusic