By the looks of her social media accounts, Bella’s only flirtation with fame prior to her appearance on the show was doing a summer course with the National Youth Theatre.

She previously studied Performing Arts at Harlow College, where she performed “an incredible vocal performance” at the Student Awards ceremony.

Since her appearance on the show, Bella has seen her profile already grow, joking on her Instagram page that people have been asking her for photos.

More like this

Bella Penfold: key facts

Bella Penfold, X Factor (Thames/Syco)

Age: 19

From: Essex

Instagram: @bellapenfoldofficial

Twitter: @bella_penfold

Advertisement

X Factor continues Saturday at 8:35pm on ITV.