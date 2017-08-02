"There’s a lot of rumours that I’m going to go back to The Voice and to be honest I’ve started every single one of those rumours," he said on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"I loved it. I was furious last year when I wasn’t on it. It’s fun and it’s TV and I really enjoy it and I’d love to do something like that again – or that. That’s why I’m here today," he added. "I’m in ITV putting Post-it notes on people’s desks!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVv2uDMG-pA

will.i.am is the only coach to have starred in all five series of The Voice UK, whilst Sir Tom Jones was dropped by the BBC for the fourth series and brought back by ITV for series five.

So far, it hasn't been confirmed whether the most recent line-up of Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale will all return for the sixth series of the show.

During his three years on the show, Ricky actually won twice with Stevie McCrorie and Kevin Simm.