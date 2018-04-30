The arena auditions have come and gone over the years after first being introduced for the 2009 series of the ITV show. The closed rooms then made a comeback for two years in 2013 before being axed again in 2015.

The news follows rumours that the judging panel will be changed once again when The X Factor returns this autumn.

Currently the judging line-up stands as Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger – the line-up has remained the same for the past two years.

However, rumours have suggested that Nicole is set to be axed, with only Louis and Sharon returning.