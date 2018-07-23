Accessibility Links

When are the parents going into the Love Island villa?

It's always a fun part of the show but with Danny Dyer (hopefully!) in the mix, this year it's set to be bigger and better than ever

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)

From the second that Dani Dyer was confirmed as a Love Island 2018 contestant, all we’ve wanted to see is Danny Dyer head into the villa.

And now, entering the final week of the show, the EastEnders star’s appearance could well be imminent.

The last week of the show usually sees the remaining islanders’ parents heading into the villa to meet their offspring’s other halves – for better or worse – and it will be happening again this year.

Although the precise date of has yet to be confirmed, as soon as it is we’ll be revealing it right here.

For the past few months, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether Dyer senior will be popping up or not. However, according to his wife and Dani’s mum Jo Mas, we WILL be seeing Danny walk into the Love Island villa.

If that doesn’t secure the show a BAFTA for 2019, nothing will.

(L) ITV, (R) Getty, TL
(L) ITV (R) Getty

The actor has already been vocal from his sofa, watching his daughter on the ITV2 show, saying how much he misses her and – more worryingly for Dani’s boyfriend Jack Fincham – exactly what he will do to the stationary sales manager if he ‘does bits’ with his daughter.

It’s going to be TV gold – and we can’t wait.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

