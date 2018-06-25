Dani is now favourite to win the ITV2 reality show after making it official with partner Jack Fincham in last night’s episode.

“I meant it when I said I want you to meet my mum and my family,” Jack told Dani outside the villa. "I really want to be with you and I want to walk out of here with you. I want to be together."

He then dropped the all-important question: “I wanted to know if you wanted to be my girlfriend.”

After a small giggle, Dani quickly replied: “Course I’ll be your girlfriend!”

And the nation’s collective heart melted…

In summary: we've already seen true love on the show and anything else over the next few weeks will just be a bonus.

Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2