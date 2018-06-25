Love Island 2018: will Samira's prediction about Ellie and Alex come true?
New girl Ellie looks set to break Dr Alex's heart, and viewers have been quick to point out that Samira had warned about this all along
We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it again: Alex isn’t having the best time in the Love Island villa.
After failing to find a romantic connection for three weeks, his current partner – new girl Ellie – doesn’t appear to be that keen on him at all.
As seen in the 'next time' teaser at the end of Sunday night's show, Dr ‘unlucky in love’ is seen raging after he’s seemingly shunned by Ellie.
This would have been a surprise if it weren't for psychic Samira, who warned Alex days ago that such a situation would emerge.
While some had previously questioned whether Samira was only protecting her own place in the villa, viewers are now marvelling over her predictive powers…
Now fans are really excited to see Samira’s reaction to the latest drama…
...Even more excited than they were seeing Samira use new partner Sam as a pool float.
In summary: everyone just lost the right to ever doubt Samira again.
Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2