As seen in the 'next time' teaser at the end of Sunday night's show, Dr ‘unlucky in love’ is seen raging after he’s seemingly shunned by Ellie.

This would have been a surprise if it weren't for psychic Samira, who warned Alex days ago that such a situation would emerge.

While some had previously questioned whether Samira was only protecting her own place in the villa, viewers are now marvelling over her predictive powers…

Now fans are really excited to see Samira’s reaction to the latest drama…

...Even more excited than they were seeing Samira use new partner Sam as a pool float.

In summary: everyone just lost the right to ever doubt Samira again.

Advertisement

Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2