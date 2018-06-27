Posting on Instagram, Dyer joked that he would go all-out Bruce Lee on Jack if he tried any funny business with Dani…

Sharing a clip of the famous martial artist destroying an office, with his own voice dubbed over the top, Dyer says: “Bruce, very quickly can you just let everyone know what I’d do to Jack’s flat if he got involved in the Do Bits Society.

“To the point an’ all please.”

Lee begins to karate chop furniture in the room, while Dyer continues: “Book shelf first. Lovely. Chair next I fancy. Lights, show them the f***ing lights. Bomp. Door. Window, lovely and then the ol’ desk. Beautiful.”

Jack better keep his wits about him...

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2