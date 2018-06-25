However, sources have told RadioTimes.com that currently there are no plans for Keeley to go onto the show.

And the plot thickens as her Instagram account - @keeleymaguirexox - has been switched to private, she is rumoured to have applied for the show and she seems to have gone quiet on social media. Intriguing...

Exes have popped up on Love Island before. Series one saw Jordan Ring’s ex-girlfriend drop by, while series two star Tom Powell had a shock when his former flame Emma-Jane Woodham entered the villa.

So that's not to say that this year, ghosts from relationships past won't come back to haunt the islanders. It's just that currently, Keeley isn't one of them.

Which makes us wonder - just what is that bombshell that Caroline Flack is going to drop this week?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2