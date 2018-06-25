Iran v Portugal World Cup 2018: what time is the Group B fixture live on TV?
Everything you need to know about the final Group B game at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk
When is theIran v Portugal World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?
The game will take place on Monday 25th June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 7pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC1.
Who’s in the squads for Iran and Portugal?
Iran
Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).
Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).
Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mehdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).
Strikers: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest).
Portugal
Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).
Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).
Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting).
Strikers: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?
Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran
Full fixtures for Group B can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide – including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do…
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the Iran v Portugal World Cup 2018 match here