Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
One Love Island boy is hot favourite to go on a date with newcomers Georgia and Rosie

One Love Island boy is hot favourite to go on a date with newcomers Georgia and Rosie

Is romance on the cards for a lonely islander?

(ITV, TL)

Tonight’s Love Island will see not one but TWO new girls enter the villa: Both drama student/Dani Dyer doppelganger Georgia Steel and “feisty” solicitor Rosie Williams will be making a splash tonight.

Advertisement

And on entering the villa, they’ll whisk off two of the boys on a date. But which ones? Well, according to a survey of 1,800 RadioTimes.com readers, the clear favourites are Alex and Niall.

Hopeless-in-love Alex picked up a massive 59.13% of the vote, which shouldn’t be too surprising after the A&E doctor was shunned during last night’s episode by both Hayley (who said he was too “professional” to kiss) and his current partner Samira. Could one of the two new girls – did we mention Rosie is a solicitor? – be a good fit for Alex?

There’s no shock Niall is next favourite to go on a date, picking up 19.42% of the vote. The cheeky chap and questionable Harry Potter fan found himself single after newbie Adam opted to pair up with Niall’s former partner Kendall.

And speaking of Adam, he’s actually the third most popular Islander in our date poll, with 8.61% of the vote. He’s followed by Eyal (7.52%), Wes (3.4%) and, lastly, Jack (1.92%).

So, will medic Alex finally catch the eye of one of the Islanders – perhaps solicitor Rosie? – and survive the first dumping ceremony? The tension is already too much.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kendall Rae-Knight and Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

“I just don’t get butterflies around him” – is it all over for Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham?

Love Island girls 2018

The Love Island girls can’t handle the two new arrivals…

(ITV, TL)

One Love Island boy is hot favourite to go on a date with newcomers Georgia and Rosie

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more