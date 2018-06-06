One Love Island boy is hot favourite to go on a date with newcomers Georgia and Rosie

Tonight’s Love Island will see not one but TWO new girls enter the villa: Both drama student/Dani Dyer doppelganger Georgia Steel and “feisty” solicitor Rosie Williams will be making a splash tonight.

And on entering the villa, they’ll whisk off two of the boys on a date. But which ones? Well, according to a survey of 1,800 RadioTimes.com readers, the clear favourites are Alex and Niall.

Hopeless-in-love Alex picked up a massive 59.13% of the vote, which shouldn’t be too surprising after the A&E doctor was shunned during last night’s episode by both Hayley (who said he was too “professional” to kiss) and his current partner Samira. Could one of the two new girls – did we mention Rosie is a solicitor? – be a good fit for Alex?

There’s no shock Niall is next favourite to go on a date, picking up 19.42% of the vote. The cheeky chap and questionable Harry Potter fan found himself single after newbie Adam opted to pair up with Niall’s former partner Kendall.

And speaking of Adam, he’s actually the third most popular Islander in our date poll, with 8.61% of the vote. He’s followed by Eyal (7.52%), Wes (3.4%) and, lastly, Jack (1.92%).

So, will medic Alex finally catch the eye of one of the Islanders – perhaps solicitor Rosie? – and survive the first dumping ceremony? The tension is already too much.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2