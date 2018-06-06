Love Island fans are seriously concerned about Dr Alex
"Is Alex our male version of Camilla from last year?"
It looks like Dr Alex is finally running out of patients: during last night’s Love Island, the contestant said he's “had enough” after Hayley refused to kiss him in a snogging game.
During the Excess Baggage challenge, Alex was tasked with smooching the girl he thought had only slept with one person. The A&E doctor approached Hayley, but the scouse model turned him away.
We’re not sure what was more cringe-inducing: the rejection itself, Alex hanging his head in embarrassment, or Hayley later explaining she finds the doctor awkward because he’s “got a professional job or something”.
And that wasn’t the end of Alex’s woes. His partner Samira – who was only paired with Alex after nobody stood forward for him during the series’ opener – was barely speaking to him, telling Laura “I am trying to avoid the conversations”.
"I've kind of had enough. I feel like a leper or something. That's what I feel like,” Alex later told the lads. "I feel like 'what is wrong with me?' Have I got a black mark or something?"
And viewers are really feeling for him...
But there is hope for Alex in the form of two new arrivals: Georgia and solicitor (!) Rosie. The two islanders will join the villa during tomorrow night’s show, with viewers having the opportunity to vote who they’ll enjoy a first date with.
And it looks like most fans – including previous winner Amber Davies – have one guy in mind…
Here's hoping this new vote will be just what the doctor ordered.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2