During the Excess Baggage challenge, Alex was tasked with smooching the girl he thought had only slept with one person. The A&E doctor approached Hayley, but the scouse model turned him away.

We’re not sure what was more cringe-inducing: the rejection itself, Alex hanging his head in embarrassment, or Hayley later explaining she finds the doctor awkward because he’s “got a professional job or something”.

And that wasn’t the end of Alex’s woes. His partner Samira – who was only paired with Alex after nobody stood forward for him during the series’ opener – was barely speaking to him, telling Laura “I am trying to avoid the conversations”.

"I've kind of had enough. I feel like a leper or something. That's what I feel like,” Alex later told the lads. "I feel like 'what is wrong with me?' Have I got a black mark or something?"

And viewers are really feeling for him...

But there is hope for Alex in the form of two new arrivals: Georgia and solicitor (!) Rosie. The two islanders will join the villa during tomorrow night’s show, with viewers having the opportunity to vote who they’ll enjoy a first date with.

And it looks like most fans – including previous winner Amber Davies – have one guy in mind…

Here's hoping this new vote will be just what the doctor ordered.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2