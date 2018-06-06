The mistake occurred when Niall and Wes Nelson sat down to talk through the night's shocking events. Tuesday's episode saw the villa's single man, Adam Collard, couple up with Kendall Rae-Knight, leaving heart broken Niall all alone.

As the new couple set off for their candlelit date, Niall offended the Potter fandom by suggesting he’d conjure a patronus to attack Adam.

Eagle eyed viewers were quick to point out Niall’s succession of mistakes: the patronus spell is not used to attack and under no circumstances is it pronounced ‘patronium’.

Thankfully, Niall is safe from the Twitter storm in Love Island's Mallorca villa, or else he’d need the cloak of invisibility to get himself out of this one.