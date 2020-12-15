The next batch of Premier League games will be shown exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video and we’re here to bring you the full lowdown on every moment of the action.

All 10 matches in Gameweek 12 will be played between Tuesday and Thursday this week, with another round of Amazon Prime Video fixtures to be shown live between Christmas and New Year, as well as occasional matches throughout the season.

And they’re not just any old Premier League fixtures coming up. Arguably the showpiece game of the season so far kicks off this week as defending Premier League champions Liverpool take on current table-toppers Tottenham as Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head in a battle that could define the title race.

Elsewhere, struggling Arsenal face the unenviable task of halting Southampton’s march to the top. Mikel Arteta is in deep water after his side’s humbling defeat to Burnley at the weekend, and their strife is unlikely to subside against the Premier League’s form team.

Manchester United travel to face bottom side Sheffield United, Leeds clash with Newcastle, West Ham host Crystal Palace and Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux among a number of other fixtures to be shown exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video and we can help make sense of it all for you.

Read on for news of which fixtures we know Amazon Prime Video will be showing.

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

All UK time.

Tuesday 15th December

Wolves v Chelsea (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Man City v West Brom (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 16th December

Arsenal v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Fulham v Brighton (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Liverpool v Tottenham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

West Ham v Crystal Palace (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Thursday 17th December

Aston Villa v Burnley (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sheffield United v Man Utd (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 19th December

Southampton v Man City (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Monday 28th December

Crystal Palace v Leicester (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Man City (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 29th December

Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Burnley v Sheffield United (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Southampton v West Ham (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

West Brom v Leeds (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 30th December

Tottenham v Fulham (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Newcastle v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream on the Amazon Prime website and app, all you need is an account.

Once you’re in, you can navigate to their Premier League home page and tune in for all the pre-match build-up as well as the full range of matches live and uninterrupted.

Check out the full list of kick-off times above and a technical guide to watching via the Amazon Prime Video app below on a host of devices.

Watch Premier League with Amazon Prime Video free trial

Good news! New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial which means you can watch all of the Premier League games shown on the platform.

With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente with full access to their extensive library of TV and films, plus free next day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.

Subscriptions usually cost £7.99 a month, or £79 per year, and comes with all of the great perks listed above.

How to watch Amazon Prime on TV

First, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t already have an existing account, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

The Premier League home page is where you’ll need to go if you’re tuning in on a desktop computer or laptop.

If you’re using a laptop, you can connect it to your TV via a HDMI cable or by casting it, if you have the correct media player (listed below).

You can also tune in via the Amazon Prime Video app on a range of iOS and Android devices including phones and tablets. We’ve listed most of the key devices below.

Smart TV: Check out the full list of manufacturers here.

Check out the full list of manufacturers here. Games consoles: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X Smartphones: Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores

Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores Amazon devices: Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone

Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone Other media players: Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Google Chromecast and Apple TV. TV boxes: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk, BT and more.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.