What live football is on TV tonight?

Four intense weeks of Premier League fixtures and Carabao Cup fixtures have subsided, and let’s face it, we all probably need it.

The last two weeks of top flight action, in particular, have provided stunning drama with unprecedented levels of goals being scored, and major shocks occurring in the process.

To be honest, we could probably use a breather, but the stars of the Premier League may not get one as they jet off to join their national teams.

This week we have a blend of Euro 2020 play-offs and Nations League fixtures to soak up as well as a friendly clash between England and Wales.

That’s all to come from Thursday, but Wednesday still boasts a host of games live on TV tonight and we’re here to help round up the cream of the crop.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Wednesday 7th October

Switzerland v Croatia

Competition: Friendly

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Red Button

Germany v Turkey

Competition: Friendly

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Red Button

Italy v Moldova

Competition: Friendly

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Red Button

Netherlands v Mexico

Competition: Friendly

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal v Spain

Competition: Friendly

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

