What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The last of the Premier League fixtures of a wild match week will be played this evening including the showpiece game of the weekend.
Liverpool host Arsenal in an encounter that has enthralled millions throughout the years, with this writer thinking back to Andrey Arshavin’s four-goal heroics for the Gunners at Anfield in 2009.
The Reds enjoyed an assured victory over Chelsea last time out in the Premier League, while Arsenal have overcome Fulham and West Ham so far.
Also this evening, Fulham host Aston Villa in a showdown that could boil down to the two top scorers in the Championship last season.
Aleksandar Mitrovic landed the crown with 26 goals, one ahead of former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins who joined Villa over the summer.
Coming up this week, there’s another crowd slate of Carabao Cup fixtures and Europa League action to come, and we’re here to keep you up to date with all the goings on.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Monday 28th September
Selected key matches
Fulham v Aston Villa
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
What games are free-to-air?
Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.
