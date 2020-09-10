Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off times, start and end dates
The 2020/21 Premier League season is fast-approaching and we've got all the fixtures and TV details
The big day is fast-approaching with the first of the brand new 2020/21 Premier League fixtures ready to be played live on TV this weekend.
A last-ditch breakthrough between clubs and broadcasters means that every game in September will now be shown live across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.
With the nation in a socially-distanced limbo, fans won’t be allowed back into stadiums just yet, but hope remains that it won’t be long before terraces are in action once more.
On the pitch, Liverpool are favourite to reclaim their crown as they embark on their first title defence in 30 years.
However, Manchester City are tipped to close the gap this season and a summer of eye-catching Chelsea transfer news has put the Blues firmly in contention as title race dark horses – if the system clicks into place.
Manchester United could also be a force to be reckoned with in 2020/21, while north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham will hope to improve from turbulent campaigns under new managers – of varying experience – last season.
Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United will hope to continue making strides towards the elite pack, while Newcastle and Everton have spent well this summer and could crack the top half once again.
If the prospect of a bristling top 1o isn’t enough to get you excited, the return of Leeds to the Premier League, guided by top-tier coach Marcelo Bielsa and armed with a wallet full of cash to spend should be enough of a wildcard prospect to inject the league with even more drama.
Teams will be rocking fresh looks with a host of new Premier League kits in 2020/21 but will hope their performances will capture the most attention – for the right reasons.
The initial 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been released and we’ve got the full fixture list below including all the TV details you could possibly need to watch all the action. Scroll down for the full Premier League fixtures list.
When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?
The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, just seven weeks after the conclusion of the current campaign.
Every game in September will be shown live on TV, and we have the full details below in our Premier League fixture list.
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.
Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played.
How to watch every Premier League match
We’ve rounded up the full list of broadcasters confirmed to be showing Premier League fixtures during 2020/21. We will add to this list if games are shared out further.
Sky Sports remains the home of Premier League football with 140 games to be shown live on their platforms across the span of the season, plus an additional six games in September.
BT Sport boast 58 live games in 2020/21 – plus an additional three in September – and will typically show their games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, while they will also show a full week of matches at some point during the campaign.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – including the Boxing Day games – plus one additional game in September.
How many Premier League games are free to air?
BBC aired four Premier League games for the first time in history last season, drawing in record numbers of viewers.
They were not initially handed any games as part of the TV details announcement – a blow for fans hoping to catch the action on free-to-air channels – but that has changed just days before the season.
Clubs have reversed their decision to block non-TV games from being broadcast. Sky Sports and BT Sport have been given extra fixtures, while BBC have been handed one game.
On the Pick TV front, Sky Sports made several games available on their free-to-air channel, a firm fan favourite during lockdown, but so far there are no firm announcements to make games free to air in 2020/21.
Keep checking out this page for the latest updates, and we’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of Premier League football on free-to-air TV, if available.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time.
TBC
Burnley v Man Utd
Man City v Aston Villa
Saturday 12th September
Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 13th September
West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Leeds v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1
Newcastle v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leicester v Burnley (7pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Monday 21st September
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Burnley v Southampton (3pm) TBC
Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm) TBC
Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm) TBC
West Ham v Wolves (3pm) TBC
West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1
Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 28th September
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 3rd October
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Everton v Brighton (3pm)
Leeds v Man City (3pm)
Leicester v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v West Brom (3pm)
Wolves v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 17th October
Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3pm)
Leeds v Wolves (3pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)
Man City v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)
Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)
West Brom v Burnley (3pm)
Saturday 24th October
Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)
Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)
Brighton v West Brom (3pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)
Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)
Southampton v Everton (3pm)
West Ham v Man City (3pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 31st October
Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)
Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)
Fulham v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Leicester (3pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Everton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Man City (3pm)
Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Saturday 7th November
Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)
Brighton v Burnley (3pm)
Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)
Everton v Man Utd (3pm)
Leicester v Wolves (3pm)
Man City v Liverpool (3pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)
West Ham v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 21st November
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)
Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham v Everton (3pm)
Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)
Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)
Tottenham v Man City (3pm)
Wolves v Southampton (3pm)
Saturday 28th November
Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)
Everton v Leeds (3pm)
Leicester v Fulham (3pm)
Man City v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)
West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Saturday 5th December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12th December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19th December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Brighton
Saturday 16th January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man City
Wednesday 27th January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man City
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 3rd February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday 6th February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 13th February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man City v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20th February
Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 27th February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday 6th March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3rd April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st May
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8th May
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th May
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th May
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th May
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd May
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man City v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
Who is promoted this season?
Leeds United’s return to the Premier League may be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first top division campaign in 16 years.
West Brom joined them in the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.
Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to secure the final spot in the top flight.
Who was relegated last season?
Norwich finished stone-cold last in the Premier League last time after failing to find a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.
Bournemouth was relegated on the final day and subsequently parted ways with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.
Watford made up the bottom three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two games to go and losing both, to Man City and Arsenal.
Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?
Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.
Reports claim up to 30 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.
A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by several thousand fans in a successful trial game which could pave the way for a steady return to normality.
Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.