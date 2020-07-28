What live football is on TV tonight?

The Premier League is over for another season but the 2019/20 football season still refuses to end.

Most of the 20 top flight teams have now kick-started their brief summer holidays, but Arsenal and Chelsea will face off this weekend in the FA Cup final live on BBC and BT Sport.

The Gunners are the most successful team of all-time in the tournament with 13 triumphs, while Chelsea have lifted the trophy six times since the turn of the century.

The Championship play-offs will continue to bubble and boil over the next week with Fulham and Swansea recording early leads over Cardiff and Brentford respectively.

Serie A is drawing to a close very soon, and we’ll bring you all the details on how to watch the biggest matches from across Europe and beyond below.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Monday 28th July

Key games included below. All UK times.

Parma v Atalanta

Competition: Serie A

Kick off: 6:30pm

Live coverage: Premier Sports 1

Inter Milan v Napoli

Competition: Serie A

Kick off: 8:45pm

Live coverage: Premier Sports 1

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans have been treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Of course the season is on pause for now, but as we’ve highlighted there is plenty more football to soak up.

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.

