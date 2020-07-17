What live football is on TV tonight?

The penultimate weekend of Premier League action is upon us with a host of teams frantically jostling to reach their targets in 2019/20.

Only three Premier League fixtures will take place across the weekend, with the 37th round of games to be staggered due to a pair of FA Cup fixtures going ahead at Wembley this weekend.

Arsenal will hope for back-to-back wins against the top two Premier League teams as they take on Manchester City in the first semi-final tie on Saturday.

They will be followed by Manchester United and Chelsea who will shelve their top-four battle for the time being in order to focus on bringing home silverware.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard will both be desperate to mark their first full season with their beloved clubs with a trophy.

Elsewhere, it’s the second-last round of Championship fixtures with Leeds on the brink of promotion after 16 years away from the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are a single point away from clinching top flight football in 2020/21, but could be promoted without kicking a ball if Brentford drop points against Stoke.

Games for the remainder of lockdown will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League games for the first time.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 17th July

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/NOW TV

Saturday 18th July

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Action/Main Event/NOW TV/Pick TV/Sky One

Competition: FA Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Sunday 19th July

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/NOW TV

Competition: FA Cup

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: BBC

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Norwich v Burnley is this weekend’s free Premier League offering, while Manchester United v Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals will be shown live on BBC this Sunday.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

