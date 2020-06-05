What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

Take a breath – the Premier League IS returning, and better yet will be televising every single match.

After showing two full rounds in December, Amazon will be streaming four fixtures from the remaining 2019/2020 season – for free.

Yes, you read that right – Amazon will be making their entire Premier League Coverage available to watch without paying a penny for their Prime Video service.

The remaining fixtures will be split between the BBC, Sky Sports and BT Sport, with a selection of free matches also available through BBC Sport and Sky.

All 92 remaining matches will be staggered so fans can watch every single game – and there’s not long to wait until Amazon’s Premier League selection…

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?

Amazon kicks off their Premier League coverage with Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Monday 29th June at 8pm.

Dates for Amazon’s remaining three fixtures are yet to be announced, but will take place after Thursday 2nd July. Broadcasters have currently only reached agreements up until that date, with a completed schedule set to be confirmed shortly.

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

