The Mandalorian release schedule – when does season 2 come to Disney Plus UK?

The second season of The Mandalorian finally arrives on Disney+ later this month, with Star Wars fans around the globe desperate to see what’s next for Pedro Pascal’s mysterious bounty hunter and the force-sensitive Baby Yoda (aka The Child, but who calls him that?) as they search out the galaxy for any remaining Jedi.

As was the case with season one, viewers won’t be able to binge watch the entire thing in one sitting, as Disney will be dropping only one episode per week over a period of roughly two months – but doesn’t that just build the anticipation? No?

This is a slight variation on the release pattern of the first season, which dropped two episodes on its first week in a bid to win subscribers to the then-newly launched streaming service.

Read on for all you need to know about The Mandalorian season two schedule.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two begins on Friday 30th October, with weekly episodes released on every Friday thereafter.

The first episode is apparently set to be a bumper 52-minute instalment, and will be available to UK subscribers from 7:00 AM on the day of release.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, it’s worth checking out the first-look season two trailer below:

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (finale): Friday, 18th December

Each episode of The Mandalorian season two will have a subtitle, just as the first batch did, but they have not been announced just yet in an effort to keep story details firmly under wraps.

That said, we do know that the upcoming episodes have some big character returns in store, from Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ashoka Tano to Temeura Morrison’s expected reprisal of Boba Fett.

Showrunner Jon Favreau remains the key driving force behind this sci-fi epic, writing the majority of season two and taking on directing duties for the premiere.

Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa also return to put their stamp on the Star Wars universe, while directors Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) join the team.

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

According to information leaked online, new episodes of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ at 7:00 AM GMT on Fridays from the end of October – in other words, just in time for a bleary-eyed morning watch!

In the States, episodes will release at midnight PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia will have episodes released at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

The weekly release schedule for each episode can be read above.

