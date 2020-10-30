This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was a reveal that came at the end of an action-packed episode, with the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) taking down a giant Krayt Dragon with the help of a group of Tatooine villagers, a tribe of Tusken raiders and a mysterious sheriff dressed in green Mandalorian armour.

In the instalment's closing moments, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is seen racing away from the field of victory, the camera pulling out to see a man watching over from the top of a canyon. Although viewers initially only see a cloaked figure, he then turns to reveal the scarred face of actor Temuera Morrison.

How do we know this is Boba Fett, a character previously only seen in his Beskar armour? Why is he in hiding? And what could his role in the Mandalorian be? Here are all your Boba Fett questions, answered.

Is Temuera Morrison playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian?

In short: almost certainly yes. That really was Boba Fett, the fierce Mandalorian bounty hunter known for his distinctive green beskar armour in the original Star Wars trilogy.

First appearing in The Empire Strikes Back, he’s the fan-favourite mercenary that captured Han Solo, delivering his carbonited body to Jabba The Hutt.

He’s also a character that apparently met his end in the next film, Return of the Jedi, pushed into the infamous Sarlacc pit by a half-blind Han Solo. However, as told by the now-non-canonical Star Wars Legends novels, it turns out that Fett survived this tumble after all.

Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) in Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi SEAC

But seriously, how do you know it was Boba Fett?

Okay, it’s true: in the live-action films, we never actually see Boba Fett outside of his green costume. However, we know that he looks exactly like actor Temuera Morrison.

How? It’s a tad complicated. In Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Morrison was introduced to viewers as Jango Fett, a ruthless bounty hunter who sports Mandalorian armour. Not only was Jango revealed to be the template of the Republic’s clone army, but viewers also learned the bounty hunter was raising Boba, an exact cloned copy of himself.

Temuera Morrison plays Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones SEAC

While Boba only appeared as a boy in Attack of the Clones (played by Daniel Logan), we can safely assume Boba would look identical to Jango in his later years.

It’s also fair to presume that the figure in The Mandalorian isn’t just an ordinary clone trooper. Not only is it likely most of the soldiers (who aged at an accelerated rate) would be dead or above 80 years old in clone years at this point in the Star Wars timeline, but the episode massively hints at Boba’s presence early on.

Of course, here we’re talking about his distinctive green armour. First worn by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), viewers learn that the self-appointed sheriff obtained this amour from a nearby group of jawas.

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian (Disney+)

This could all be a major misdirection, of course. But in terms of telling a cohesive story, it would be very strange if Morrison wasn’t playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.

What is Boba Fett’s future role in The Mandalorian?

This is currently not clear. It’s unlikely that the show would tease such a character without Fett returning in a bigger role. But it’s difficult to see how he'll factor back into the story.

At the moment, Pedro Pascal’s lone gunfighter is seeking to link up with Mandalorians to help him return The Child (Baby Yoda) to his homeworld. However, it’s doubtful that Boba Fett has any ties to the Mandalorians. Not only was he raised away from Mandalore, but Boba appears to have cut any person links with the warrior people, living without his Mandalorian armour.

Of course, Boba could return in the show on a mission to recover the armour, but as Variety reports, Morrison only signed onto the series in a small role.

The Mandalorian season 2 is released on Friday 30th October. The Mandalorian release schedule sees a new episode drop every Friday.