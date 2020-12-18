What he does still have, though, is an assortment of allies backing him in his fight against Moff Gideon, including the returning Boba Fett (who we now know is getting his own spin-off series titled The Book of Boba Fett.

It's been a series full of moments that have got Star War fans gushing, including the live-action debut of The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano and the return of Boba Fett.

And with The Mandalorian season three, it looks like the action is going to get even bigger and better in the future, as Disney+ continues to ramp up its Star Wars offering.

But how can watch the finale of The Mandalorian season two?

As with season one, The Mandalorian wasn't available for fans to watch all at once – instead, viewers have had to wait for weekly releases of the new series.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two began on Friday 30th October with a bumper 52-minute instalment, and weekly episodes (usually around 40 minutes) will be released on every Friday thereafter.

The final episode, episode eight, was released on Friday 18th December, and was made available to UK subscribers from 8:00 AM on the day of release.

If you're still to watch any of the new series and want to know what to expect from the new episodes, it's worth checking out the first-look season two trailer below:

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

New episodes of The Mandalorian were released on Disney+ at 8:00 AM GMT on Fridays during season two – in other words, just in time to enjoy over your breakfast.

This release time has changed in the UK following the first episode's release at 7:00 AM - this is due to the clocks going back in America following The Mandalorian season two's premiere.

In the States, episodes were release at midnight PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia had episodes released at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

The weekly release schedule for each episode can be found below.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 (The Marshal): Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 (The Passenger): Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 (The Heiress): Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 (The Siege): Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: (The Jedi) Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: (The Tragedy) Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: (The Believer) Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (The Rescue) Friday 18th December

Each episode of The Mandalorian season two has a subtitle, just as the first batch did, but these were not been revealed in advance as Disney aims to ensure there are plenty of surprises in store.

On that note, they've been very successful, providing exciting returns for Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, and Rosario Dawson as fan favourite Jedi Ashoka Tano.

Many fans had been expecting her to debut in the fifth episode, noting that it was written and directed by The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who knows more about Tano than probably anybody else – and they were right!

Filoni is once again working alongside showrunner Jon Favreau on season two, while directors Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) are also involved.

