Still here? Then like us you’ll already be re-addressing all your Baby Yoda fan mail to his newly-discovered moniker, revealed by ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) finally tracks her down in the latest episode.

Apparently, Baby Yoda’s name is… Grogu! And Ahsoka’s also able to work out some of his background, revealing to Mando that this little green menace was actually raised in the Jedi Temple on Curscant (as seen in the Star Wars prequels), training with various Jedi Masters to work on his connection to the force and (probably) single-handedly keeping the Temple Chefs in business.

With the fall of the Jedi and Order 66, all that changed, however. Grogu was sent into hiding away from the Empire after the Clone Wars ended, taken by somebody else and then his memory gets conveniently hazy for a while, leading up to his first appearance in The Mandalorian.

“I’ve only known one other being like this… a wise Jedi Master named Yoda,” Ahsoka notes. Hmm, it’s almost like he’s a baby version of him, right?

Later, Ahsoka expresses some concerns about what the years in hiding have done to Grogu, noting that his need to hide his abilities and his fear and anger have made him susceptible to the Dark Side (though our biggest question might be why he still acts like a toddler after years of Jedi training), and clearly this isn’t the end of The Child’s story.

But it’s still good to finally have a few answers about the biggest mystery in the Mandalorian, and what we should actually be calling its breakout star.

Which is obviously still Baby Yoda… but we might use Grogu from time to time too.

