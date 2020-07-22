New on Disney Plus August 2020 – every new film and show release next month

Disney’s streaming service has been keeping film-lovers entertained throughout lockdown and beyond, with its increasing list of top content.

From Star Wars films and the X-Men franchise, to last month’s releases Frozen II and Hamilton, there’s been something for all the family to enjoy on Disney+.

With Disney releases the streamer’s schedule for next month, subscribers have a number of top titles to look forward to watching, such as exclusive film The One and Only Ivan, documentary Howard and new episodes of Muppets Now.

If you're not already a Disney Plus user, it's easy to subscribe

Here’s everything coming to Disney Plus in August 2020 – once you’ve got your head around August, check out our list of shows and films available on Disney Plus.

Friday 7th August

The Peanuts Movie

20th Century Fox

Based on the classic Peanuts comic strips, this 2015 computer-animated comedy follows Charlie Brown as he attempts to win the affections of a new girl in his neighbourhood, while his iconic dog Snoopy embarks on an imaginary adventure as a World War I pilot. This fun and colourful film, which is the first Peanuts movie in 35 years, features the voices of Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp, Kristin Chenoweth and Francesca Angelucci Capaldi.

Howard

Disney+

This documentary, directed by Beauty and the Beast’s Don Hahn, is a Disney+ original, telling the story of Howard Ashman – the famed lyricist behind Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals like Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring interviews with Ashman’s friends and family, never-before-seen archival footage and photographs, the documentary is an intimate look into the life of one of Disney’s greatest assets, who tragically died in 1991 due to complications associated with AIDS.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

Muppets Now – Episode 2

Disney Family Sundays – Series finale

Friday 14th August

The One and Only Ivan

Disney

Disney’s live-action-CGI hybrid The One and Only Ivan stars Sam Rockwell, as the voice of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant (Angelina Jolie), Bob the dog (Danny DeVito) and other animal friends. When baby elephant Ruby, who was separated from her family in the wild, Ivan begins to question his life, where he came from and what he wants to do with his life. Featuring the voices of Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo and Mike White and starring Bryan Cranston, this heartwarming tale of friendship and belonging with a stellar cast.

The Greatest Showman

20th Century Fox

This 2017 musical hit stars Hugh Jackman as showman P. T. Barnum, who collects a rag-tag team of misfits to form a museum of “freaks” and a travelling circus. With award-winning songs written by La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen’s Benj Pesek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman is a historical drama with a theme of acceptance and a stellar cast, including Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle.

Muppets Now – Episode 3

Magic Camp

Spaced Out (Season 1)

Weird But True! Season (Season 3)

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Friday 21st August

Back to the Titanic

Muppets Now – Episode 4

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Friday 28th August

Fantastic Four (2005)

20th Century Fox

This 2005 film is the first live-action Fantastic Four release, with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis starring as the superhero quartet. Written by Hulk and GoldenEye’s Michael France and Mark Frost, Fantastic Four follows the group of scientist who, whilst on a mission in outer space, develop strange powers after being affected by cosmic energy.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Disney

This animated film, based on the Disney series of the same name, follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens but finds a utopia free of pesky little brothers. Featuring the voices of Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr, Caroline Rhea, Alyson Stoner and Dan Povenmire.

Muppets Now – Episode 5

Muppets Now – Episode 5