13 of the best Netflix documentaries to watch right now

Do you remember the start of lockdown? All of the books you were going to read, the skills you were going to master, the banana bread you were going to bake?

The reality is that you’ve almost nestled in for the long haul with Netflix as your guardian angel, but that doesn’t mean you can’t build up an encyclopaedic knowledge about a whole range of stories, topics and real-world characters you would never have considered.

Documentaries – and the explosive rise of the docu-series – are big business on many of the streaming giants, and Netflix is brimming with plenty to sink your teeth into – from tigers to conspiracy theories, from gorgeous views of our planet to ‘the greatest party that never happened’.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

We simply have to start by addressing the current craze, Netflix’s latest addition to their collection of crown jewels. You’ve seen the memes, you’ve seen the Tiger King himself, you’ve seen all of the world’s problems being blamed on a lady named Carole, now it’s probably time you got up to speed.

The show started life as an exposé on the shady trading of big cats and exotic animals in the US, but very quickly it began to focus on the men and women on the other side of the fence. Introducing roadside zoo owner Joe Exotic.

Joe is the self-professed Tiger King possesses hundreds of big cats, but it’s his ferocious war with animal rights activist Carole Baskin that dominates the show. The series is a moral quagmire, with few definitive facts, but the vast majority of those documented come out of this tale horribly. The story is progressively more explosive with each passing episode and well worth a visit.

Louis Theroux

It’s hard to nail down Louis Theroux’s finest works, but he absolutely warrants a place in this list. A back catalogue of the cult hero British journalist’s quests are ready to roll at the click of a finger.

Theroux has gone where few have dared go before, from death row to brothels, from tagging along with UFO hunts to modern day Nazi rallies. He even takes a look behind the curtain of Joe Exotic’s zoo world long before the Netflix cameras rolled into town.

There are so many highlights to pick out of Theroux’s work, with so many topics you’d never think to explore on your own merit. That’s perhaps what makes the shows so enticing. Some of his most fascinating material is located directly in the ‘grey area’, a trip on an African hunting holiday leads to near-impossible moral choices while his visit to a paedophile rehabilitation centre is chilling and perversely fascinating in uncomfortably equal amounts.

Making a Murderer

Netflix’s definitive global docu-series success came at the end of 2015, with the tide of popularity rushing into 2016 and beyond. Making a Murderer looks at the murder case of Teresa Halbach, a young woman who was discovered dead in 2005.

Steven Avery is the focus of the documentary. He was wrongfully jailed for 18 years after being charged for a different murder he was proven to have not committed, but is thrust back into the spotlight after being accused of killing Halbach.

The show explores the main characters in the case, featuring interviews with Avery and his family as well as lawyers working on the case. Numerous twists, suspicious circumstances and contentious evidence adds up to generate a nail-biting trial process, with the world split on the true story of what really happened.

A second season followed the initial 10-episode run but failed to whip up the same storm as the original story. There is a tragic tale at its centre, but the series near-singlehandedly breathed new life into the true crime genre.

Our Planet

A nature documentary observing the glories of the natural world narrated by David Attenborough. We’ve been here before and Our Planet is similar fare to Planet Earth I + II, Frozen Planet, Africa, Blue Planet or any other Attenborough documentary… and that’s exactly why you should soak up every moment of it.

It’s the ultimate ‘if it ain’t broke’ series, and that’s not a bad thing, with stunning landscapes explored and breathtaking footage of all manner of creatures we share this big ol’ rock with. There is one difference, however.

While Planet Earth II moved to boost its eco-conscious narrative, Our Planet makes no apologies about thrusting the topic of climate change directly into your conscience. This may be an instant turn-off for some who simply want a zoo-like observational experience, but it brings greater purpose to the footage on screen having such a narrative behind it. Whatever your motive for watching the show, you won’t be let down.

Pandemic

The timing is quite remarkable – Pandemic launched on 22nd January this year while the coronavirus was bubbling away in Wuhan, an inconvenience to China as opposed to a shutting down of the world. The six-part series observes the frontline defence against outbreaks of influenza, featuring stories and anecdotes from the health workers tasked with shutting down viruses.

Coronavirus was yet to emerge on the global stage during filming, meaning the expert predictions that the world is due a fresh pandemic in the very first episode take on a whole new haunting relevance.

This isn’t a perfect series, it is presented to the layman, those uneducated in exotic diseases, and therefore may not tell the full picture, but it’s still fascinating enough to paint brushstrokes of how outbreaks behave and what may lie ahead.

Dirty Money

It doesn’t take much to spark an outrage on social media these days, but Dirty Money gives viewers every right to seethe in this ultimate ‘little man’ versus ‘the man’ anthology.

Each episode can be viewed as an isolated event, but when soaked up as a whole, the themes of maddening greed is relentless. A different director is called upon for each episode, meaning style and tone may shift erratically, but the constant sting of corruption is thrust in front of you, bared to the world.

The mask slips off larger-than-life characters, first-hand accounts from culprits and victims alike will summon up a rage deep within, but it’s hard to turn away.

Topics range from a Wells Fargo scandal to a maple syrup heist, to the Mexican drug cartel, to Donald Trump and back again. Some pack a greater punch than others, but most will set your mind racing.

Blackfish

Blackfish is the film Carole Baskin and Big Cat Rescue had visualised for Tiger King, a globe-shaking exposé of life in shallow water at SeaWorld.

The story follows Tilikum, an orca who lived at the popular water park after being captured off the shores of Iceland in 1983. Three deaths were alleged to be consequences of keeping Tilikum in captivity, with critics also suggesting lifespans for captive orcas to be significantly lower than their wild counterparts.

The premise is fairly simple, this was a film designed to transform how the world views performing orcas, and it achieved its goal emphatically with reports suggesting the park lost a third of its value in the wake of the film’s release.

13th

This impactful film is a straight down the line exploration of the racial divide in the US. The 13th Amendment of the Constitution reads: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay hones in on the ‘except as a punishment for crime’ exception for slavery line. She explores the idea that while the 13th was designed to officially criminalise slavery, it has served to turn slavery into a far more subtle, equally exploitative industry given the immensity of the nation’s prison system.

The documentary opens with the words of former President Barack Obama stating that while the US boasts five per cent of the world’s population, it has 25 per cent of the planet’s prisoners, many of whom have been forced to work and serve a variety of masters…

Fyre

There is only one person you will feel sympathy for in this entire film. We counted. Just the one.

Fyre is truly the greatest party that never happened, and the result, this documentary, is far more entertaining than anything that could’ve happened on the influencer-saturated, Insta-filtered island of mayhem.

The Fyre Festival was branded as the ultimate experience, a lavish utopia to be seen at, a luxury music festival that offered everything you could ask for and more, and more, and more. Unfortunately for the entitled guests who had shelled out thousands for the privilege of experiencing this earthly paradise, the branding was all Fyre Festival got right.

The documentary walks through the journey of selling ‘the dream’ only to be left with a horror story shipwreck of a festival that left attendees without food, water or security, while sleeping in tents designed for refugee camps… It has to be seen to be believed.

Homecoming

Music documentaries on world famous artists rarely sink. Let’s face it, if you love Beyonce, you’re going to love this, and you’ve probably already seen it. Homecoming focuses in on Queen Bee’s 2018 Coachella performance, her homage to America’s historically black universities. Homecoming takes you on the road trip from the initial concept to the eventual product, and the movement her career has always encouraged.

This is not just a concert replay, it’s not a mere surface-level celebration of her back catalogue, the film seeks to immerse itself in the world of Beyonce, how she became a brand, an icon, and culminating in Coachella where she became the first black woman to headline the world famous festival.

Beyonce speaks in a phantom-like voiceover for most of the near 140-minute epic, outlining her mission, values and goals, while we watch them being steadily brought to life in her shows.

Icarus

Some have sought to knock Icarus for its ‘incompatible halves’ of footage being mashed together into one film, when this is arguably its strongest selling point. The pivot from a one-man experiment designed to beat the system erupts into a global scandal proving the system has already fallen.

Filmmaker Bryan Fogel starts out attempting to win a cycling road race in Switzerland with the assistance of performance enhancing drugs – and get away with it. His journey leads to Grigory Rodchenkov and nothing is quite the same afterwards.

The Russian nonchalantly spills details on a widespread doping scandal across his homeland, of which he was a part, and that he claims stretches all the way up to Vladimir Putin himself. The floodgates open, the scandals explodes, Rodchenkov flees into hiding while leaking details of the plot to Fogel.

The theme of doping in sport is an ever-simmering pot, but one that by its very nature is a secretive, abstract operation. Icarus thrusts first-hand evidence explicitly in front of your face. The unravelling of the story, the scale of it, is remarkable to witness.

Abducted in Plain Sight

You may remember the furore when Abducted in Plain Sight first launched on Netflix in 2019. The film covers the kidnappings of US 12-year-old Jan Broberg Felt, by her neighbour – and parents’ best friend – Robert Berchtold on two occasions.

The Broberg family fell under the spell of manipulative paedophile Berchtold, and as the title suggests, abducted the youngster in plain sight, using his relationship with the parents to weave and charm his way into the family to enact his own sinister plan.

The story is so bizarre, so stunning, it’s probably best to just dive straight into it as opposed to read into too many details. The misplaced trust of a generally decent family can be infuriating to watch, these crimes could have been prevented, but the story being told is too gripping to switch off. The film could have been released as a multi-part series, but it’s tight one-off nature has an appeal.

I Am A Killer

Simply, death row inmates explain the stories of how they ended up there.

We are naturally inclined to judge ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ in each case, which leads to immensely subjective reviews of each episode, but the end-goal isn’t to exonerate these men and women, it’s to explore their journey, the gateways, motives and mind-sets that led to life and death behind bars.

It’s haunting, there’s no doubt about it, and there’s a definite sense of uneasiness at the fact these criminals are given time to air their story with control over their narrative, but it certainly feeds the side of us all that is simply fascinated with killers. Making A Murderer and the true crime documentary escalation testifies to an intensifying obsession with dark subject, and I Am A Killer is a striking example.

A fascinating part of the process is watching how these proven guilty men and women reflect on their actions in a range of ways. Some show remorse while others have fostered the same level of malice, some were shown forgiveness by their victims’ families while others were not. There is no ‘cookie-cutter’ template story, each tale has its own nuance, and that’s what makes this documentary worth a glance.

