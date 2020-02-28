Will there be a season two of Netflix’s Love Is Blind?

Fans have fallen in love with Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind pretty much overnight.

The three-week series, which involves contestants dating from individual pods with a wall between them, has got everyone talking.

Although couples don’t actually get to see each other until someone puts a ring on it, we’ve seen contestants drop the L-bomb and talk future plans with each other in a number of days, and then get married in under three weeks – as seen on the finale.

The show has caused such a frenzy, viewers have called for season 2, and it sounds like they could be in luck with the show’s creator hinting at another series.

Here’s everything we know so far about the second series…

Will there be a season 2 of Love is Blind?

It’s looking very likely that fans could see a lot more of the wild dating show on Netflix, as the show’s creator Chris Coelen wants 11 more series.

Chris spoke to Oprahmag.com and told the publication that there’s a “100 percent” possibility of Love Is Blind season 2.

“I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?” he said, before admitting he could see the show running for 15 or 20 seasons.

The show’s dark horse Rory Newbrough – who was actually left out of filming on the show – has also been revealing some clues about a second series.

During an episode of The LovePod, he told listeners that producers on the show have not only been mentioning their desire for a second season, but have already discussed the possibility of expanding to different cities and potentially other countries too.

When will season 2 air?

As the streaming site is yet to confirm a second series, it’s unclear when it will come out if they do go ahead with it.

Netflix usually waits a couple months before announcing the future of its original shows, giving the service time to look at the show’s ratings and general popularity.

Having said that, following the huge success of series one, it’s very unlikely that Netflix wouldn’t renew it.

So, fans should expect to hear more about the show’s future from around May 2020.

And it’s possible series two could already be underway, as the first series – which was produced by Kinetic Content – was actually filmed as far back as October 2018.

Paria Sadighi, a producer on the show, said: “We are hopeful for a season two! It’s been SO incredible partnering with Netflix on a show we all love so much.”

Watch this space!

Where will Love Is Blind season 2 take place?

Series one of the show was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in the US and Coelen has already confirmed that the infamous pods still remain in the custom-built set where we first met our Season one couples.

Could they make a return to their original location?

What time will the next episodes of Love is Blind be on Netflix?

Five episodes from the first series were released on Netflix a day before Valentine’s Day (February 13) and are now available to stream directly from the site.

Another set of episodes dropped on the streaming site on February 20, and the grand finale followed on February 27.

The next episode will be a reunion show, which will air on the streaming site on March 5.

Fans are hoping the show will finally answer all their questions – a main one being whether the couples are still together.

What’s happened so far on Love is Blind?

The couples seemed to be at very different stages of their relationship by the end of episode five.

While Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and Kenny and Kelly seemed to be going very smoothly, there was a little bit of drama for the other couples.

Initially, Damian didn’t want to tell Giannina why he was happy to “escape” home life, which bothered her.

However, he eventually confided in her and it seems to have brought them closer.

Things weren’t going too well between Jessica and Mark either, as Jessica was struggling to get past her connection with Barnett, who she’d previously been getting to know.

She also removed her engagement ring because she wasn’t sure about their future, however, still wants to give her relationship with Mark a go.

Meanwhile, Carlton and Diamond were the first couple to leave the show way before filming finished in episode four, after an argument made them realise they weren’t right for each other.

Nevertheless, the couple were sent on a romantic trip to Mexico, and then made to test out their relationships in the real world by living together and planning their upcoming nuptials.

Their wedding days finally came in episode 10, but it wasn’t a happy ending for everyone, with only Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren making down the aisle and leaving the show as husband and wife.

But, are any of the couples still together?

We guess all will be revealed on the reunion show!

Love Is Blind series one is available to stream on Netflix now. The Love Is Blind reunion special will air on Thursday 5th March 2020