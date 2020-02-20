Will there be a season two of Netflix’s Love Is Blind?

Fans have fallen in love with Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind pretty much overnight.

The three-week series, which involves contestants dating from individual pods with a wall between them, has got everyone talking.

Although couples don’t actually get to see each other until someone puts a ring on it, we’ve seen contestants drop the L-bomb and talk future plans with each other in a number of days.

So, as series one continues, can viewers expect to see more of the bizarre show?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a season 2 of Love is Blind?

It’s probably too early to say whether there’ll be a series two, given that the the first five episodes of series one were only released this month.

Netflix usually waits a couple months before announcing the future of its original shows, giving the service time to look at the show’s ratings and general popularity.

So, fans should expect to hear more about the show’s future from around May 2020.

But that’s not to say series two might not already be underway.

Series one – which was produced by Kinetic Content – was actually filmed as far back as October 2018, so this could mean series two is already being worked on.

Watch this space!

What time will the next episodes of Love is Blind be on Netflix?

Five episodes from the first series were released on Netflix a day before Valentine’s Day (February 13) and are now available to stream directly from the site.

Another set of episodes will drop on the streaming site on February 20, and the grand finale is expected to drop on Netflix the week after.

What’s happened so far on Love is Blind?

At the end of series five, all the couples seemed to be at very different stages of their relationship.

While Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and Kenny and Kelly seemed to be going very smoothly, there was a little bit of drama for the other couples.

Initially, Damian didn’t want to tell Giannina why he was happy to “escape” home life, which bothered her.

However, he eventually confided in her and it seems to have brought them closer.

Things weren’t going too well between Jessica and Mark either, as Jessica was struggling to get past her connection with Barnett, who she’d previously been getting to know.

She also removed her engagement ring because she wasn’t sure about their future, however, still wants to give her relationship with Mark a go.

Meanwhile, Carlton and Diamond were the first couple to leave the show way before filming finished in episode four, after an argument made them realise they weren’t right for each other.

Love Is Blind‘s first five episodes are available to stream on Netflix now. New episodes will drop on February 20.