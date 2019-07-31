Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Watch the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

Watch the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci reunite on screen for the gangster epic

The Irishman, Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Irishman, the latest film from Martin Scorsese, which is set to hit the streaming service later this year.

Advertisement

It introduces us to Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran and Joe Pesci’s Russell Buffalino, as the duo reunite almost thirty years after Scorcese’s gangster opus Goodfellas. There’s also a few glimpses of Al Pacino, who plays a legendary union boss called Jimmy Hoffa. Check it out below.

The clip sees Buffalino put Sheeran in contact with Hoffa, who asks for his help. “Well you know there’s a situation going on now Frank,” Hoffa says, “big business and the government they’re trying to pull us down.”

Seeing as Sheeran is a hitman, we’ll take it that he means there is dirty work that needs doing.

According to a release form Netflix, De Niro’s character is a “hustler who has worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.” The film will span decades – hence the need for expensive de-aging tech – and chronicle the disappearance of Hoffa.

Alongside these heavyweights, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham and Jesse Plemons will also star.

Advertisement

The Irishman will be released on Netflix this Autumn

Tags

All about The Irishman

The Irishman, Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Bond 25 cast, Getty

Who are the new James Bond cast members – and which characters are returning?

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 16.27.18

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

RT, TL

Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration