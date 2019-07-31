Watch the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Irishman, the latest film from Martin Scorsese, which is set to hit the streaming service later this year.

It introduces us to Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran and Joe Pesci’s Russell Buffalino, as the duo reunite almost thirty years after Scorcese’s gangster opus Goodfellas. There’s also a few glimpses of Al Pacino, who plays a legendary union boss called Jimmy Hoffa. Check it out below.

The clip sees Buffalino put Sheeran in contact with Hoffa, who asks for his help. “Well you know there’s a situation going on now Frank,” Hoffa says, “big business and the government they’re trying to pull us down.”

Seeing as Sheeran is a hitman, we’ll take it that he means there is dirty work that needs doing.

According to a release form Netflix, De Niro’s character is a “hustler who has worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.” The film will span decades – hence the need for expensive de-aging tech – and chronicle the disappearance of Hoffa.

Alongside these heavyweights, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham and Jesse Plemons will also star.

The Irishman will be released on Netflix this Autumn